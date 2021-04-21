Highland mental health charity to reopen drop-in centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland mental health charity is to reopen its drop-in centre next week as lockdown restrictions ease.

Mikeysline will reopen The Hive in Academy Street, Inverness, on Tuesday following temporary closure due to Covid-19.

The first out-of-hours mental health support centre provides free support seven days a week.

Service manager Emily Stokes said: “The last 12 months have been difficult for so many people, highlighting the need for easily accessible mental health services. We’re delighted to be able to reopen The Hive this month, to provide face-to-face support, listening and guidance to those who need it in our community.

“There are a great many reasons why people may be feeling anxious or depressed, and it’s important to remember that it’s ok not to be ok. In the same way that we need to look after our physical fitness, our mental health also takes work – and we are proud to be here to provide the help and support people need to address any issues they may be facing.

Live chat and text service

Mikeysline started in 2015, offering confidential, non-judgmental support for people in the Hghlands with mental health issues or in emotional distress.

It also offers live chat, Twitter and Messenger support as well as a text line service at 07786 207755. The charity also now provides an additional support service for young people.

Although unable to provide its full range of face-to-face services during lockdown, Mikeysline offered a nightly callback service allowing people the chance to talk to someone about anything troubling them.

Ms Stokes added: “With The Hive reopening, we’re looking forward to the full rollout of our new young person’s service on a one-to-one basis in the afternoons. We’re also looking forward to meeting in person some of the people who have benefitted from the callback service that we operated throughout lockdown.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from individuals, groups and businesses over what have been a very challenging few months for us. Their fundraising, promotion and participation in our recent fundraiser – Miles for Mikeysline – has been amazing.

© Supplied by Mikeysline

“We’re coming out of lockdown in a very strong position, giving us the ability to plan ahead and to look at developing additional support services outwith Inverness.

“Coupled with our involvement in co-ordinating the Highland arm of the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival alongside the Clay Studio and Mental Health Awareness Week in May, we have a busy – and rewarding – few months ahead.”

The drop-in sessions run from 7.45pm-9.45pm Sunday-Thursday, and until 10:45pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Appointments are also available from 6:15pm-7.30pm every day and can be booked by emailing enquiries@mikeysline.co.uk or phoning The Hive on 01463 729 000.

Visits will follow all current Covid-19 guidelines. Masks are required to be worn (unless medically exempt) and social distancing measures will be in place throughout the building.