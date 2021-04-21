Firefighters battle gorse blaze near Fort George army barracks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Firefighters have this afternoon battled a wildfire that broke out near Fort George army barracks in the Highlands.

Two appliances from Nairn initially headed to the scene, along with an all-terrain vehicle and a water carrier.

Another two appliances were then called out as the wildfire grew larger, with it covering an area of 200m by 100m.

The fire broke out amongst gorse and whins grass and was reported at about 1.30pm.

Fifteen firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which was near the rifle ranges used by army personnel from Fort George, near Ardesier.

Crews used beaters to put out the flames.

A wildfire unit from Inverness remained on scene into evening on a watching brief with two firefighters dampening down and checking for hotspots, but left at around 9pm.