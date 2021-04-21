Man, 89, airlifted to hospital after being trapped under tractor near Lairg

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An 89-year-old man has been flown to hospital after he was trapped under a tractor in Sutherland.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was called to the incident near Lairg at around 8am, alongside a critical care team.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a man who had become trapped under a tractor in the Gruids area near Lairg around 8am on Wednesday, April 21.

“The 89-year-old was freed and has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, though the incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

The man was airlifted by SCAA’s Helimed 79 to the major trauma centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.