‘Very high’ wildfire warning issued for the north-west by fire chiefs

The north-west faces a “very high” wildfire risk this weekend following a week of warm and dry weather.

The fire service has released a warning urging people who live in rural places to exercise caution to help lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

According to the service, there is also an “extreme risk” from today until Monday for southern and central Scotland for wildfires.

The warning comes following a number of wildfires in the north over the past couple of days.

A very high risk of wildfire has been issued for across north-west from April 23 to 25.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

Local senior officer Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”