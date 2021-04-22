Police investigate after offensive graffiti sprayed on garden wall in Auldearn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating after offensive graffiti was sprayed on a garden wall in Auldearn, near Nairn.

Swastikas were daubed on the wall using red spray paint, along with a racist word and a love heart.

The incident took place between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, at a property on the village’s High Street.

Police are investigating it, and are appealing for information.

Officers are appealing for information following a report of offensive grafitti being sprayed on the garden wall of a… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Thursday, April 22, 2021

A statement from them read: “Inquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may be able to help our investigation to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3467 of 21 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Auldearn Community Council posted a picture of the graffiti on their Facebook page but the language used is too explicit to link to.

They added: “Shameful display in our village this morning – if you have any information on this hate crime please contact Police Scotland on 101 or 01786 289070.”