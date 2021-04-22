Appeal launched to trace missing 14-year-old from Alness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have launched an appeal to trace a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Alness.

Jason ‘Junior’ Cochran was last seen around 7.30pm on Wednesday in the Milnafua area of the Ross-shire town.

He is described as being white with a local accent and has dark blond hair.

When last seen, Jason was wearing a blue NorthFace hooded top, blue jeans and trainers.

Police are seeking assistance in tracing the youngster as they grow concerned for his welfare.

‘Imperative’ teen is traced

Inspector Joanne Thompson, from Alness Police Station, said: “As the passage of time increases we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and it is imperative that we trace his current whereabouts as soon as possible so that we know he is safe.

“I ask anyone who has seen Junior, or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with officers immediately.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.