New mailbox is the key to broadband for Arisaig hall

A 128-year-old village hall has finally had broadband installed – but only after acquiring a shiny new mailbox it doesn’t need.

There have been several hoops to jump through for the community in Arisaig.

But yesterday, after a process which began in November, Astley Hall in the Lochaber village finally received wifi.

The hall committee was shocked to learn that the 128-year-old building had never been registered with Highland Council as it had no official postcode.

As a result they were told they would not be able to order broadband until they had one. But they soon discovered they couldn’t have a postcode without a mailbox.

To add to the admin, BT cancelled the initial order for broadband – because the hall’s credit score was too good.

Ann Martin, secretary and treasurer of Astley Hall, Arisaig, said: “After all these years we decided to do the internet.

“To get a postcode we had to have a letterbox or mailbox. Hence our shiny red mailbox.

“First step was to register the hall with the council at the cost of £100 and request a postcode.

“It’s funny because we always got our bins uplifted and we got our water rebate.

“A lot of the croft houses don’t have letterboxes.

“The mail for the hall comes to me. I suppose the mailbox will be handy if people come to the hall when it is shut and want to leave a leaflet.”

Having finally had the new mailbox installed, the hall committee hit another hurdle.

Mrs Martin said: “BT were taking so long to get back to me. When I contacted them they said it had been cancelled because we had failed a credit check. That is because we are in funds and have never had a loan. So I had to go through the whole process again.”

Arisaig is seven miles south of Mallaig and its close proximity to Camusdarach Beach makes the hall an ideal venue for wedding receptions. The stunning white sands are a popular choice for wedding ceremonies.

In recent times couples who hired the hall had been asking about wifi for their guests.

Mrs Martin added: “Training groups and the Lighthouse church group also asked for it.

“We had the hall thoroughly renovated in 2000. A broadband line was put in then. I don’t know how they got it before without a postcode. But we cancelled it because we didn’t think we would use it.”

A BT engineer has visited Astley Hall and the broadband is now up and running.

The official address and postcode registered with the council is Astley Hall, New Buildings, Arisaig, PH39 4NP.

A spokesman for Highland Council said: “Royal Mail require a safe and secure letterbox to allow for the delivery of mail, this is one of their requirements.”