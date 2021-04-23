Man, 38, charged in connection with theft of high-value bikes in the Cairngorms

A man has been charged after thousands of pounds worth of bikes were stolen from two businesses in the Cairngorms.
A dozen mountain bikes and seven bicycle frames were taken from BaseCamp Bikes in Grantown on Spey on Friday January 29.
A few weeks before, 20 bikes worth a similar amount was taken from premises 40 miles away at Laggan Wolftrax visitor centre, on Saturday January 19.
Now, police have confirmed that a 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crimes.
He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.
A 17-year-old male youth has previously been charged in connection with the incident and released to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.
Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has helped with this extensive investigation over the last few months.”
