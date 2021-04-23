Saturday, April 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man, 38, charged in connection with theft of high-value bikes in the Cairngorms

By David Walker
April 23, 2021, 2:28 pm Updated: April 23, 2021, 2:57 pm
© Supplied by John BruceBikes were stolen from BaseCamp Bikes
Bikes were stolen from BaseCamp Bikes

A man has been charged after thousands of pounds worth of bikes were stolen from two businesses in the Cairngorms.

A dozen mountain bikes and seven bicycle frames were taken from BaseCamp Bikes in Grantown on Spey on Friday January 29.

A few weeks before, 20 bikes worth a similar amount was taken from premises 40 miles away at Laggan Wolftrax visitor centre, on Saturday January 19.

© DCT Media
Duncan Bailey of The Wee Bike Hub at Wolftrax in Laggan

Now, police have confirmed that a 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crimes.

He is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

A 17-year-old male youth has previously been charged in connection with the incident and released to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Joe Newson said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has helped with this extensive investigation over the last few months.”