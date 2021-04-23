Son who brutally attacked his ‘cheeky’ mother told 999 operator ‘I’ve killed her stone dead’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man brutally attacked his mother after losing his temper because she was being “cheeky”.

Ronald MacIver dialled 999 after the attack and told police he had killed her “stone dead”.

Today, the 50-year-old was found guilty of attempting to murder Alexandra MacIver at her home in Portree, Skye on December 31, 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he grabbed his mother by the throat and shook her.

The 68-year-old suffered a broken cheekbone and a fractured eye socket.

The court heard MacIver phoned 999 and told the operator: “You’d better send the police. I’ve just killed my mother stone dead.

“I just lost my temper. She was being cheeky and I lost my temper. Simple as that.”

During the call he was asked: “Did you hit her?” to which he said yes.

Mrs MacIver told the court she had no memory of the assault.

She told advocate depute Kath Harper: “One minute I was putting shopping away and the next minute I was in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.”

MacIver had denied the assault and claimed his mother had been assaulted by someone else.

Judge Lord Sanderson remanded MacIver, who has previous convictions for assault, in custody and will sentence him next month.