Search teams launched after calls for help heard near Wick

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A search was underway earlier this evening after a member of the public reported hearing calls for help near Wick.

A call was received by the coastguard around 7.30pm from the concerned party near Castle of Old Wick.

Wick lifeboat launched alongside coast rescue teams from Wick, Duncansby, Scrabster and Melvich.

After conducting a thorough sweep of the area, no persons in distress were found.

A coastguard spokesman said inquiries have led searchers to believe the noise may have come from a family nearby who were safe and well.

The search teams stood down shortly before 9pm.