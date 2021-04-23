Saturday, April 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Search teams launched after calls for help heard near Wick

By Chris MacLennan
April 23, 2021, 8:23 pm Updated: April 23, 2021, 9:35 pm
© Sandy McCook / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

A search was underway earlier this evening after a member of the public reported hearing calls for help near Wick.

A call was received by the coastguard around 7.30pm from the concerned party near Castle of Old Wick.

Wick lifeboat launched alongside coast rescue teams from Wick, Duncansby, Scrabster and Melvich.

After conducting a thorough sweep of the area, no persons in distress were found.

A coastguard spokesman said inquiries have led searchers to believe the noise may have come from a family nearby who were safe and well.

The search teams stood down shortly before 9pm.