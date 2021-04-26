Inverness man jailed for ‘brutal’ shovel attack on Labrador

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who beat a dog over the head with a shovel in a “brutal and violent attack” has been jailed for eight months.

Bono the Labrador was left with broken teeth and there was blood on the walls after William Allan’s attack, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

As Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald imprisoned the 52-year-old, she said: “It was a brutal and violent attack on a dog.”

She criticised Allan, of Benula Road, Inverness, for “lying” about the incident and his “lack of remorse”.

Allan was found guilty by the Sheriff of a contravention of the Animal Health and Welfare Act after a trial last month and sentence had been deferred for a background report.

He was convicted of causing the dog unnecessary suffering by repeatedly striking it on the head and mouth with a shovel or similar instrument in a house in Lawers Way, Inverness on January 30 last year.

‘Abhorrent act’

After reading the report by a social worker, Sheriff Macdonald noted that Allan “still denies what he was found guilty of doing”.

The trial heard that Allan claimed the dog had followed him out the door which had slammed shut on its head.

Sheriff Macdonald told Allan, who admitted previous convictions: “You have a history of violent behaviour . You were found guilty of beating the dog repeatedly for a sustained period with a weapon.

“There were injuries, the dog’s teeth were broken and blood was splattered all over the walls. You then went on to lie about it. You have shown a lack of remorse and you still deny the incident.

“It was an abhorrent act and has had a lasting effect on those who witnessed it. The only reason I am not jailing you for 12 months is that the dog has made a physical recovery.”

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson conceded that it was “a stark choice” between custody or unpaid work.

He said his client was on medication for anxiety and his condition may have contributed to “spontaneous acts”.

He added: “He has a historical record but there have been lengthy periods when he has stayed out of trouble. He would benefit from some kind of intervention and will comply with unpaid work.”