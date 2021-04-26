Man charged in connection with crash that killed pensioner near Grantown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with a crash near Grantown which killed a pensioner.

Matthew Donnell, 86, was killed when his Peugeot 2008 was involved in a crash with a DAF articulated lorry on the A939 Dava Moor road on October 7 last year.

It happened about four-and-a-half miles north of Grantown-on-Spey.

An 81-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was also seriously injured.

Now, police have confirmed that a 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crash, and he is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant David Miller said: “I would like to thank everybody who has assisted with our investigation over the last few months.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Mr Donnell’s family and friends.”