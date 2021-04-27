Council teams up with police to carry out Covid checks in Highland businesses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Environmental health officers will visit pubs, restaurants and shops around the Highlands to ensure Covid rules are being followed.

The council officials will be joined by police on the visits, where are designed to reassure the public and help businesses stay compliant with the regulations around social distancing.

Environmental health manager Alan Yates said: “The reopening of pubs, bars and restaurants is obviously great news for businesses and the wider Highland economy. However, it is essential that we remember that Covid-19 has not gone away and still poses a considerable public health risk.”

Advice and assistance will be given to staff and business owners, but officers will also speak to any customers not complying with the rules.

Sergeant Katy Duncan said: “We will be working with environmental health to carry out joint inspections to provide advice and support to the licensed trade. Licensees, along with those who visit premises, have a responsibility to adhere to regulations that are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Police Scotland’s approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but our officers will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”