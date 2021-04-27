Stromness road cordoned off after report of suspected unexploded ordnance device

Officers have put up a cordon after reports of unexploded ordnance in Orkney.
Residents in Stromness are being asked to avoid the Back Road area.
Police have sealed off the area with a cordon and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been contacted to inspect the item.
Inspector David Hall said: “We received a report of unexploded ordnance in the Stromness area of Orkney around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 27 April, 2021.
“A cordon and appropriate traffic management plan has been put in place.
“Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) have been contacted to check the item.”
More to follow.
Residents in Stromness are asked to avoid the Back Road area due to a report of unexploded ordnance. A cordon has been put in place this evening and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been contacted to check the item. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/geLkUE4ykC
— Orkney Police (@OrkneyPolice) April 27, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe