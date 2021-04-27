Tuesday, April 27th 2021 Show Links
Stromness road cordoned off after report of suspected unexploded ordnance device

By Ana Da Silva
April 27, 2021, 6:59 pm Updated: April 27, 2021, 7:03 pm
Officers have put up a cordon after reports of unexploded ordnance in Orkney.

Residents in Stromness are being asked to avoid the Back Road area.

Police have sealed off the area with a cordon and the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team has been contacted to inspect the item.

Inspector David Hall said: “We received a report of unexploded ordnance in the Stromness area of Orkney around 4.15pm on Tuesday, 27 April, 2021.

“A cordon and appropriate traffic management plan has been put in place.

“Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) have been contacted to check the item.”

More to follow.

