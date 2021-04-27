Caithness man jailed for abusing three young children

A Wick man who abused three young children was jailed for eight years.
Ernest Watt, 48, carried out the offences at properties in Wick, Caithness, between January 2011 and February 2017.
He raped one boy and abused another, as well as abusing a girl.
Watt also carried out further physical assaults on the children which included striking them on the body with a belt and pushing one of the boys on a bed.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe