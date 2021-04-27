Caithness man jailed for abusing three young children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Wick man who abused three young children was jailed for eight years.

Ernest Watt, 48, carried out the offences at properties in Wick, Caithness, between January 2011 and February 2017.

He raped one boy and abused another, as well as abusing a girl.

Watt also carried out further physical assaults on the children which included striking them on the body with a belt and pushing one of the boys on a bed.