Investigation launched after man in wheelchair ‘assaulted’ by drunk man in Alness

Police in the Highlands are appealing for information after an “intoxicated lone man” assaulted a wheelchair user.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident which happened in Alness at around 12.45pm on Sunday.

The force confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

A statement from police said: “About 1245 hours on Sunday 25th April 2021 an incident occurred in the Crawl Park area of Alness, whereby a male wheelchair user was approached by an intoxicated lone man and assaulted.

“No injury was sustained by the male wheelchair user during this incident.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.