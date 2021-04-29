Snow falls on A9 ahead of May Day bank holiday weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Parts of the Highlands have been covered with a blanket of snow this morning.

Drivers on the A9 between Carrbridge and Tomatin were surprised to find a reasonably thick layer of snow covering the trees and ground on either side of the road.

Several social media users in the region posted pictures of the unexpected wintry scene.

It’s nearly May and it’s snowing here at Slochd. I have my @HarryGowBakery tattie pie though, so all is well 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rmnAZMX1f0 — Train Driver JT (@JAT74L) April 28, 2021

The May Day bank holiday weekend is likely to bring many people out their houses whatever the weather, after Scottish lockdown restrictions were eased on Monday.

It will be the first weekend for more than four months where Scots can go out shopping, enjoy a meal in a restaurant and have an alcoholic drink outside.

The Met Office forecasts that afternoons and evenings will be wet in both Aberdeen and Inverness on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Places closer to the west coast, such as Ullapool and Fort William, are likely to see the same.

Rain is also forecast over the weekend and into the bank holiday on Lewis, though Orkney and Shetland are predicted to stay dry.