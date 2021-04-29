Loch Lomond to Glencoe voted most beautiful road in Britain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The road from Loch Lomond to Glencoe has been named the most scenic in Britain.

A nationwide study of the UK’s most breathtaking roadtrips put the stretch of the A82 tops, beating routes in the Lake District, Cornwall and Northern Ireland.

The journey to Scotland’s most famous glen, which takes in breathtaking views including Balloch Castle and the shores of the scenic loch, topped a poll of 1,500 motorists.

The study, carried out on behalf of the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) also put the Loch Lomond to Lochgilphead route and the Road to the Isles from Fort William to Mallaig in the top 15.

The UK’s top 15 roads according to the study

Loch Lomond to Glencoe 24% Kendal to Keswick, the Lake District 23% Cheddar Gorge, Somerset 21% Hardknott Pass, the Lake District 20% The Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland 17% Snake Pass in the Pennines 17% Black Mountain Road, Brecon Beacons National Park 16% Journey around the New Forest 15% Loch Lomond to Lochgilphead 15% Llanberis Pass, Wales 15% The Atlantic Highway (Barnstaple to Newquay) 14% The Road to the Isles (Fort William to Mallaig) 14% Buttertubs Pass, Yorkshire Dales 12% The Cat and Fiddle (Buxton to Macclesfield), the Peak District 10% Ribblehead Viaduct, North Yorkshire 10%

More people wanting to explore Britain in electric cars

The MFG (Motor Fuel Group) – the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK with over 900 sites across the entire country- revealed that four in 10 Brits (42%) saying they are planning to take a UK road trip this summer.

The data also four in 10 motorists said they are definitely considering switching to an electric car (EV) in order to protect our natural world, with one in five saying they will do so within the next two years and 6% even claiming they will do so by the end of this year.

William Bannister, chief executive of MFG, said: “This poll shows that as the country unlocks from a difficult year of restrictions we are going to see a resurgence in the popularity of road trips and we are investing £400million ahead of the curve in super-fast 150kW charging points across our UK network, building driver’s confidence in electricity as a cleaner fuel source.”