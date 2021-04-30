Fare increases for Corran Ferry to be rolled out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New fares are being introduced on one of Scotland’s busiest vehicle ferry routes.

Highland Council has confirmed new fares for the Corran Ferry in Lochaber will be rolled out from tomorrow, Saturday May 1.

The Corran Ferry provides a lifeline connection, linking communities of Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morven and the Isle of Mull. It provides a number of key services to residents, as well as a gateway for tourists to visit the peninsulas.

Last year, the ferry broke down stopping the service for five days and the back-up vessel was unavailable due to refit works.

This cost the council £39,000, including £30,000 loss in fares, and left motorists facing massive detours.

Now Highland Council has brought out the fare increases, which were agreed at a budget meeting earlier this year

The drive-up car fare will go from £8.80 to £9.00.

Longer vehicles, such as campervans less than 19ft long and minibuses with up to 16 seats, will now be charge £13 instead of qualifying for the car rates.

A £14 fare will be introduced for motorhomes that are 19ft-26ft long, while those over that will be charged £21.60.

The new rates were agreed at the council’s budget meeting in March. However, fares for pre-paid ticket books remain at their current prices.

A study found that a tunnel or bridge would be a feasible option to replace the ferry. The fixed link would reduce travel times and remove the need for ferry charges.

However, the council say the cost of a fixed link is beyond their resources and has passed it to Transport Scotland.

For more information about the new fares visit the Corran Ferry website.