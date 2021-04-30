Shut Out Scammers campaign launched to crackdown on doorstep crime and rogue traders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A campaign to tackle scammers and raise awareness of doorstep scammers will run in the Highlands for the next month.

The council’s trading standards team will work with police on the Shut Out Scammers scheme to crackdown on rogue traders.

Officers will work to educate communities on how they can protect themselves and will also be pushing the message on social media.

Scams can include bogus workmen offering to do jobs such as clearing the gutters or paving the driveway, and then either demanding cash for materials – which never materialise – or vastly increasing the bill. Others can involve criminals trying to get into homes under the pretence of being an official.

Often people are too embarrassed that they have fallen prey to the scams and fail to report them.

What to look out for

Mark McGinty, team leader at trading standards, said: “There are two main types of doorstep criminal to look out for. Some offer overpriced and/or substandard home maintenance improvements such as window/gutter cleaning, path and driveway repairs, roofing or building work, gardening and tree lopping.

“Others try to get into your home or obtain personal details by pretending to be someone from organisations such as the council, police, market researchers or utility and phone companies.”

We've put together some of the most frequently reported doorstep scams in Scotland for the launch of this year's… Posted by Trading Standards Scotland on Friday, April 30, 2021

Mr McGinty warned that as Covid restrictions ease, criminal activity may increase.

“With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and permission being given for trade work to recommence, it is the perfect opportunity for unscrupulous doorstep criminals to pounce,” he said. “Doorstep crime instances can have a devastating and lasting effect on victims from damage to home and property and financial loss that impacts heavily on their health and emotional wellbeing.”

Preventing and enforcing

Constable Scott MacColl, prevention and interventions officer, said the campaign aimed to protect those vulnerable to scams but stressed “anyone can be a victim”.

“It’s never easy to spot a bogus caller and anyone can be a victim of household scams,” he said. “Be wary of cold callers at the door and on the phone, scammers are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police. If in doubt, check their credentials, a genuine person won’t mind. You can phone the company they represent or check online, but never use contact details they give you.”

Be wary of courier fraud, where a scammer impersonates a police officer or bank staff and tries to obtain your bank card… Posted by Trading Standards Scotland on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Take five minutes to protect yourself

STOP: Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

CHALLENGE: Could it be fake? It’s OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests.

PROTECT: Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

Criminals are experts at impersonating people, organisations and the police.Stop: Taking a moment to stop and think… Posted by Take Five on Friday, April 16, 2021

Highland residents are advised to get three quotes from reputable traders before selecting one to do work in their home or garden.

Suspected scams can be reported to Trading Standards via Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000 or on the website ScamWatch.

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of a doorstep scam or witnesses suspicious activity, call 101.