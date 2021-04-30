Drivers stunned after Loch Ness Monster spotted travelling along A9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is the one place Loch Ness Monster hunters over the decades never thought to look: the A9 road between Dunblane and Inverness.

But earlier today, drivers and pedestrians on that stretch were startled to see Nessie’s head poking out of the back of a Luton van.

The 16.5 feet long model of the legendary creature was making its way from Grangemouth to its new home in the gift shop at the Loch Ness Clansman Hotel on the banks of the loch.

Driver Paul O’Hare, 57, said: “This is the most unusual load I have ever taken.

“I had people tooting their horns, people waving and even one driver asking me to pull in so he could have a selfie with Nessie where more even more people took pictures.

“I don’t think Nessie has travelled up the A9 before.”

The plaster model has cost around £5000 and is the work of artist Steve Fray.