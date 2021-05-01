Police appeal for information after ‘mindless act of vandalism’ in Oban play park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Oban are appealing for witnesses after a play park was damaged in a “mindless act of vandalism” this week.

A wooden bench and seal were seriously damaged in the incident along with part of the ground being scorched at the Oban Community Play Park, Dalriach Road.

The vandalism is understood to have been carried out between 4pm on Wednesday 28 and 4pm on Thursday 29 April.

Part of the head of the model wooden seal was broken off along with the edges of the bench having been removed or chipped.

Sergeant Graeme Greenlaw of Oban Police Office said: “These were mindless acts of vandalism and little or no thought has been given to the impact it will have on the community who use the park as well as the financial cost to repair the damage.

“Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and I would encourage anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or indeed anyone who has knowledge of those responsible to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is advised call Police Scotland via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference LB02450421, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where anonymity can be maintained.