A determined Kintyre man who suffered life changing injuries in a car accident is on a mission to conquer Ben Nevis in a special wheelchair.

More than 20 years ago, David MacPherson’s life was turned upside down after sustaining major injuries as a result of a car accident in Campbelltown.

On June 5, he will attempt to reach the summit of the UK’s highest mountain in a wheelchair designed by charity JAPES: Joelette And People Experiences.

The charity has already helped people reach the summits of Mount Snowdon and Ben Lomond in their specially designed wheelchair – the Joelette –but not yet Ben Nevis.

The 45-year-old will be joined by his father David who will also take on the challenge in a bid to raise funds for JAPES and Campbelltown key workers who have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic.

‘Dream’ challenge

The idea was sparked after David senior was asked at his 70th birthday meal in September what his next challenge was.

David senior explained: “My son was an apprentice chef and backseat passenger in a car in Campbelltown when the driver crashed into a parked car which changed his life completely.

“The idea for the challenge started in September when we were out for a meal in Glen Coe for my 70th birthday and one of the boys asked what the next challenge was.

“I replied with that I would love to take my son up the top of Ben Nevis and everybody went quiet.

“I have been up the top before and it would be the dream to get to the highest part of Ben Nevis and the idea snowballed from there.

“I don’t think anybody has ever completed the climb in a wheelchair.”

He added: “We are raising funds for JAPES as they are trying to purchase another special bike.

“However the main aim is to raise funds for all carers and hospital staff in Campbelltown as a big thank you for all their efforts during the pandemic.”

A bank account has been set up to allow people to donate money directly to the challenge.

The account name is ‘Ben Nevis Challenge’, the sort code is 82-61-20 and the account number is 40025200.