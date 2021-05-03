Police in Thurso looking to identify speeding motorcyclist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Officers in Thurso are hunting for a biker who sped away from them in the town centre.

The individual was driving a blue and white motorcycle with the registration ending in CDV when he drove away from police at about 1.35pm on Sunday.

Anyone who might have been a witness or has any information can contact the police on 101.