Police in Thurso looking to identify speeding motorcyclist

Officers in Thurso are hunting for a biker who sped away from them in the town centre.
The individual was driving a blue and white motorcycle with the registration ending in CDV when he drove away from police at about 1.35pm on Sunday.
Anyone who might have been a witness or has any information can contact the police on 101.
