Police in Thurso looking to identify speeding motorcyclist

By Ellie Milne
May 3, 2021, 2:55 pm Updated: May 3, 2021, 4:32 pm
Officers in Thurso are appealing for information

Officers in Thurso are hunting for a biker who sped away from them in the town centre.

The individual was driving a blue and white motorcycle with the registration ending in CDV when he drove away from police at about 1.35pm on Sunday.

Anyone who might have been a witness or has any information can contact the police on 101.