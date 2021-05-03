Police confirm body found on Black Isle beach is woman reported missing two months later

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have confirmed the body found on a Black Isle beach in January has been identified as a Romanian woman who was reported missing almost two months later.

Marilena-Maria Maftei was last seen in the Glenurquhart Road area of Inverness on January 19.

On January 30, her body was discovered on the shore close to Fortrose & Rosemarkie Golf Club.

Officers launched an appeal after she was reported missing more than two months after the initial disappearance, on March 22.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, and police said Marilena-Maria’s family and friends have been “fully updated”.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Craig Still said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this time. They have been fully updated by our officers and ask for privacy at this time.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank everybody who came forward with information or who helped our enquiries in any way in the weeks since she was found.”