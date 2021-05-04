Four fire crews tasked to water rescue as youths run into trouble on Loch Garry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four fire crews and personnel from the police were all tasked this evening, after reports were received of a number of youths running into trouble while in rowing boats.

The incident occurred around 20.40pm, with fire crews from Fort Augustus racing out to the water rescue.

Two specialist water rescue crews and two standard water pump appliances managed to control the incident on Loch Garry

The seven youths involved in the incident were escorted safety onshore by emergency service personnel.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We mobilized two specialist water rescue appliances and two water pump appliances in response to the incident.

“The stop message came in at 21.08, with all those involved safety ashore.