Highland road blocked following lorry fire as motorists urged to avoid area

By David Walker
May 5, 2021, 12:47 pm Updated: May 5, 2021, 12:52 pm
A Highland road has been blocked following a lorry fire.

Police and the fire service were called out to the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near Braemore at about 10.30am.

The incident took place about two miles south of Braemore, with the road partially blocked.

Motorists have been warned about delays in the area, and to avoid the route if they can.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 10.33am, and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We did not use any equipment and the stop message came in at 11.09am.

“It was one vehicle on fire.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were on-scene directing traffic, and that the road was only partially blocked.

