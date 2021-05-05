Highland road blocked following lorry fire as motorists urged to avoid area

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Highland road has been blocked following a lorry fire.

Police and the fire service were called out to the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road near Braemore at about 10.30am.

NEW❗️⌚️12:00#A835 – 2 miles south of Braemore An HGV fire is partially blocking the road. 🚔 are on scene directing traffic. 🚒 also on scene.@NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil #TakeCare pic.twitter.com/YRiFhMgECx — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 5, 2021

The incident took place about two miles south of Braemore, with the road partially blocked.

Motorists have been warned about delays in the area, and to avoid the route if they can.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 10.33am, and sent two appliances to the scene.

“We did not use any equipment and the stop message came in at 11.09am.

“It was one vehicle on fire.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were on-scene directing traffic, and that the road was only partially blocked.