Oban mental health group creates memorial ‘talking bench’ to keep alive memory of local Kenneth Pearson

An Oban mental health support group has created a memorial “talking bench” in memory of a local man.

Members of Martyn’s Monday Club were at the Esplanade with members of Kenneth Pearson’s family to see the bench in place.

Mr Pearson sadly took his own life in September last year, and his family donated money collected at the funeral to Martyn’s Monday Club.

Service co-ordinator Des MacMillan spoke to the board of trustees and members to see what they thought about providing a talking bench in Kenneth’s memory.

His family were asked for their thoughts on the idea, and agreed it would be a benefit to Oban.

Mr MacMillan said: “Kenneth was a very important and popular member of the community, who was well respected and loved.

“Kenny always had a smile on his face and cheered so many with a conversation, as he would never pass by anyone without a hello or a chat.

“His presence was a big one and his smile will be sadly missed by the whole community.

“The bench will represent the need for talking out, this can happen to a stranger or a member of your family or friends group.

“Scotland has had a higher recorded suicide rate than the UK and this is something that MMC are working towards decreasing.”

He added: “Conversation is food for the soul and so important to help with any form of mental health problem or illness.

“It is also great for meeting other people and it will surprise you how people really enjoy talking to strangers, even if it is about nothing of any great importance.

“Talking out save lives and it is this message that Martyn’s Monday Club is trying to spread.”

The charity has had some internal changes recently and would like to let the community know it is here to stay.

Mr MacMillan said: “The future of the charity is so positive, and we have the right people on board to take it forward to provide the whole community with support and provide wellbeing and much needed support groups.

“By laying this bench today, we hope that the foundations to a safer Argyll are being set in concrete along with Kenny’s memory.”