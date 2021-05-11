Developers tee up plans to create family homes on former Skye golf course

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Developers want to build new homes on a former Skye golf course in a bid to create some badly needed accommodation for families.

Bracken Hide Ltd have outlined plans to build 16 family-sized properties on the vacant agricultural land on Struan Road, Portree.

The development lies north-west of the developer’s Bracken Hide Hotel, which is currently under construction in the area.

Former course existed for decades

The area has lain vacant for several decades following the closure of Portree Golf Course, which was a popular spot for teeing off from 1899 to the 1950s.

The developers have revealed their aspirations to create a small settlement on the former putting green, featuring several large-scale properties to meet increasing demand on the local market.

In papers lodged with the council, they state: “Our approach has been to take the idea of a Highland clachan and create a coherent settlement around a communal landscaped area.

“A clachan can be described as a small clustered village lacking a church, post office, or other formal building, sometimes clustered in a dip in the landscape, sometimes stretching haphazardly along main roads.”

‘Upside down’ design for homes

The development will comprise of five two-storey four-bedroom properties and 11 storey and a half three-bedroom dwellings.

The two-storey “upside down” homes will feature four bedrooms with two en suite, a family bathroom and a utility room on the ground floor, as well as direct access to the single garage.

The first floor will feature a large open plan living room and dinning space with a small terrace.

The 11 storey and a half three bedroom properties will also feature a similar facade and layout.

The proposed site was formally identified for mixed use development in the West Highland and Island Local Development Plan.