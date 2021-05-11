Police hunt man in 20s who used fake notes in Aviemore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are trying to trace a man in his 20s who is believed to have attempted to use fake cash in Aviemore.

The man, described as being in his early 20s, is said to have made a number of attempts to pass the counterfeit currency in the town yesterday.

Police have said the man in question is around 5ft8nis in height with dark hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Anybody with any information is urged to get in touch on 101.

Police have also urged businesses across the Highlands to be on guard and to report similar incidents.