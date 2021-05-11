Plea to patients as Inverness medical practice faces GP shortage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A large GP practice in Inverness has asked patients for support and understanding as a shortage of doctors has put it under “significantly more pressure”.

The Cairn Medical Practice in Culduthel Road, close to the city centre, said several GPs will be absent from work for several weeks due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It said the situation has come on top of frequent disruptions to staffing due to clinicians having to isolate pending Covid test during the pandemic.

The Cairn practice, which remains open, has 11 doctors and three GP learners serving 9,600 patients in the city.

It declined to comment further on the situation, but a post on its website and Facebook page reads: “We do employ locum GPs to support where they are available but they are currently in scarce supply.

‘Unprecedented situation’ due to Covid

“This GP shortage, coupled with the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in due to the Covid-19 pandemic, means that we are under significantly more pressure to meet the needs of our patient population.

“We are looking to our patients for your support and understanding as this predicament is challenging for our practice and team at an already exceptional time.”

It warns that ‘appointment availability’ is likely to be lower than it would like and has asked patients to make every effort to be available for booked appointments, and to cancel those no longer required.

It asks for understanding should a clinician be running late for an appointment and that patients may not always be able to have a consultation with their preferred GP.

NHS support will be provided if needed

It also reminded people that pharmacists can offer advice for minor illnesses, and the NHS Inform site offers self-help guides on a range of illnesses and conditions.

The statement concludes: “Please be assured that the practice remains open, and that our team is committed to our patients and their health needs as always.

A NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the situation with Cairn Practice and the steps being taken to minimise the impact.

“Any additional support from NHS Highland will be provided if required.”

In 2019 the practice became the first in the city to become part of a nationwide GP partnership with parkrun UK which holds weekly 5km runs to bring health and wellbeing benefits.