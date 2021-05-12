Vital repair work to Tiree Pier signed off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Final snagging works to Tiree’s ferry terminal pier repair job have now been completed.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), finished the main job in December last year which included repairs on the main pier approach way, which was damaged repeatedly by storms.

Work was also carried out to return the old pierhead back to operational use for third party vessels.

Engineers were on site from March 22 to carry out the routine work, which involved levelling of fender piles, resetting bollards, repairing gaps on the solid pier structure and tightening and finishing pile fenders’ bolts and chain, which protect the pier from the impact of vessels.

CMAL, which owns the ferry terminal and is the harbour authority for the south side of Gott Bay, appointed contractor George Leslie in 2019 to carry out the project for an undisclosed sum.

Nasir Uddin, senior civil engineer at CMAL, said: “The strengthening and repair works at the pierhead and approach will prolong its life so that it can continue to deliver a reliable ferry service for the island well into the future.

“We thank the local community for their patience and support as we have adapted our working approach in response to Covid-19 restrictions and safe working guidelines. We are aware of how important these services are to island communities, and we have worked closely with our contractor, consultants and CalMac at every stage to ensure work was completed with as little disruption to services as possible, whilst also maintaining a safe environment for our employees and Tiree residents.”

Passengers travelling to Tiree enjoyed full access to the ferry during the works, which did not have an impact on the timetabled sailings being carried out. Information and drop in sessions took place during the works, to keep islanders informed about what was going on.