A happy retirement is in the post for postmaster Morag

Postmaster Morag Macleod, who held her post in a remote part of Sutherland, has marked her retirement after almost 40 years of service to the local community.

Morag Macleod dedicated more than 37 years looking after the postal needs of people in Strathnaver before her official retirement on Wednesday.

The Post Office was based inside her home at Strathnaver, in Kinbrace, Sutherland. Morag and her husband Donald and their daughter Catriona have a very pretty garden and visitors often admired it as they came to post letters and parcels.

The long-serving Postmaster ran the very rural branch since 1984, after moving with her family to Strathnaver to take over the family small holding. The previous Postmaster was leaving, and asked Morag if she would consider taking over the branch.

Morag said her favourite part of being Postmaster has remained the same – serving her customers.

She said: “They are friends and neighbours, and I shall miss serving them as their Postmaster.”

The 71-year-old said the Strathnaver community was close knit. She thanked them for their support throughout the years, as well as extending thanks to Pete Malone the postman at nearby Bettyhill Post Office, and his wife Sue, the Postmaster.

Upon her retirement, Morag is planning on taking things easier. She said: “I’m looking forward to spending more time with friends and family and hoping for some good weather to enjoy my garden too.”

She has promised to have her kettle ready to welcome any of her former customers or colleagues for a chat.

David Duff, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We thank Postmaster Morag Macleod for her loyal and devoted service to Strathnaver and we wish her a happy, well-earned retirement.

“Both myself and my wife Louise have worked with Morag over the years. She is a lovely lady. Morag was very humbled by the community’s response to her retirement. Many customers gave gifts to thank Morag for her 37 years’ service to the community. Morag was very emotional.”

David also presented Morag with flowers and retirement vouchers on behalf of The Post Office.

Peter Malone, postman for Bettyhill, said: “Strathnaver Post Office will be sorely missed. It had been there for such a long time. I will be emptying the postbox outside her home, so I will continue to regularly see Morag and her family.

“Morag and Donald used to help produce a monthly magazine called Am Bratach, which was very popular and copies of it used to be sent around the world.”

Am Bratach was a monthly magazine which covered North-West Sutherland. There were many regular contributors. Donald was an editor of the magazine and was a trustee.

The Post Office is looking to restore a service in the area as soon as possible.

Alternative branches in the area are Bettyhill and Skerray.