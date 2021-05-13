Asset transfers will help two more north communities tackle tourism pressures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two more north communities will be able to play their part in delivering services for staycationers after Highland Council approved community asset transfers in Tougal, Morar and Stac Pollaidh.

The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (Oats) will, for £1 per annum, lease the Stac Pollaidh car park for 25 years.

The area had become a focus for visitors, causing damage, disruption and fouling.

The move will enable the charity to improve visitor access to the dramatic mountain with parking for at least 65 vehicles and plans for the development of toilets.

Signage, interpretation boards, a viewing point and maintenance of the adjoining hill path are also part of the plan.

Community asset transfers are normally made only to community groups but the council has made an exception for Oats is its focus is on delivering community benefit.

Dougie Baird, chief executive of Oats said: ‘The rapid growth in visitors to Stac Pollaidh has overwhelmed the existing parking provision on an almost daily basis throughout the high tourist season.

“This has led to visitors parking both on the verges nearby and in any available passing places causing blockages to the road and damage to the roadside.

“Without public toilet facilities at the site, there has also been an increase in the number of people using the surrounding land as a toilet.

“The Stac Pollaidh path itself has become degraded and eroded through the increasing foot traffic on what is a sensitive landscape.

“These factors have resulted in a very poor visitor experience.”

Mr Baird said Oats has been working with the community, the landowner and Highland Council to find a solution.

“We agreed to seek long term tenancy of the land required to build a larger car park, toilet facilities, and improved access around the site.

“Once complete this facility will provide local employment, and a sustainable source of income through car park charges to provide for the scheme, renovation of the hill path and other access projects.”

And in Tougal, the Road to the Isles Facilities Group has been given the nod to take over the lease of the car park and toilets for free in a community bid to provide more tourist facilities.

But as the nod was given, the group posted to say there are issues with the site in question, and they are looking for new opportunities to develop toilet facilities and increased parking in the area.

They have secured £100,000 in coastal communities funding, and have advanced plans in place to tackle the pressures produced by large numbers of visitors to their fragile and remote community.