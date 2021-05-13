‘A lovely visit:’ Robson Green visits Oban cafe to the delight of owners

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Oban cafe served a famous customer on Thursday afternoon as celebrity Robson Green stopped by for his lunch.

The veteran actor and TV presenter enjoyed a nice meal at Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House on Argyll Square.

He is in the region filming for his acclaimed TV show Extreme Fishing with Robson Green and was hunting for skate in the local rivers and lochs.

He and his TV crew visited the cafe for a spot of lunch.

Co-owner of the coffee shop, Donna Macculloch described how she remembered him mostly for his old show, Soldier Soldier.

She said: “Yes it was a lovely visit.

“When we realised he was in having lunch, we spoke about and remember his TV series Soldier Soldier as like many ex-army wives I was a fan.

“Then we spoke about the reason he’s up here and that’s looking for skate for his fishing series

“Then when he was leaving we got a brief photo.”

Mr Green shot to fame in the mid-90s after starring in Soldier Soldier, ITV’s military drama, where he played one of two main characters alongside Jerome Flynn.

He has also sung with Jerome Flynn in duo Robson and Jerome, and had several number one singles.

More recently, the keen fisherman has been fronting documentaries about the sport, and has travelled around the world doing this.

He is not the first celebrity to visit Roxy’s Coffee and Tea House, with British racing driver Susie Wolff and filmmaker Gordon Buchanan also making appearances there.

Mrs Macculloch was coy when asked what Mr Green had to eat.

She added: “Well we were extremely busy and we have had other celebrities in before and it’s important to let them be and enjoy their lunch and time out, however it was nice to see him!

“I can’t say what he had as that wouldn’t be right.”