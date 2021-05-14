Appeal to trace 49-year-old man reported missing from Conon Bridge area

Officers in Dingwall are concerned for the whereabouts Aonghas Campbell who has been reported missing from a Highland village.
The 49-year-old is described as being 6ft in height, with a medium build and short greying brown hair.
Mr Campbell, who was last seen in the Conon Bridge area, also has facial hair shown in the image provided by police.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and brown trousers.
Officers in Dingwall have confirmed Aonghas Campbell has been found.
