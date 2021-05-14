Highland driver taken to hospital following ‘serious’ collision between lorry and van

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle smash near Drumnadrochit.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the collision, that involved a lorry and a transit van on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Police and ambulance crews arrived shortly after noon with five fire crews from Inverness, Fort Augustus, Fort William and Drumnadrochit also attending.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment and were at the accident spot for more than an hour.

It is understood one man was taken to Raigmore hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still unknown with police inquiries still ongoing.

A police statement read: “Around 12.10pm on Friday, May 14, officers received a report of a crash on the A82 just south of Invermoriston.

“The crash involved a van and a lorry and resulted in the road being blocked in both directions.

“One man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“One lane was re-opened around 3.15pm. The road was fully reopened around 5pm.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Five units were sent to the scene of the incident on the A82 near Invermoriston, around 12.09pm.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was used.

“Firefighters left the scene at 1.16pm.”

Tailbacks and traffic

Traffic Scotland described the incident in a tweet as “serious” as traffic began to build in the area.

❗ UPDATE⌚12.50#A82 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A82 is CLOSED in both directions just south of Invermoriston due to a serious RTC Emergency services on scene#UseAltRoute Updates as we get them#ExpectDelays #DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/UEK371to07 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 14, 2021

The road was shut for motorists for more than four hours as police managed the flow of traffic whilst recovery operators removed the vehicles.

A82 Drumnadrochit – Invermoriston – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 14, 2021

Pictures taken from the scene showed the orange articulate lorry resting on its side along the road’s grassy verge.

The bonnet of the vehicle was also raised exposing the its engine.

Chunks of metal could also be seen dislodged from the Ford Transit van, with its debris scattered across the two lanes.