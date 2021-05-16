Chance to have your say on controversial 800-home Inverness development

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The public is to have another chance to comment on controversial plans for up to 800 new homes at the site of the former Fairways Golf Course in Inverness.

Aberdeenshire-based developer Kirkwood Homes is carrying out a consultation on the £200 million proposals.

The plans include a mix of residential and commercial development consisting of around 800 homes, 25% of which will be affordable.

The blueprint also includes a new primary school and an upgrade of the existing nine-hole golf course.

Talks forced online due to Covid

Residents have already expressed objections when Kirkwood gave an online presentation to Slackbuie Community Council.

The firm has said it is disappointed to be unable to hold traditional public exhibitions for the development, which will create 125-150 jobs during the construction phase.

Around 1,200 residents and businesses have been informed of the launch of an online exhibition.

Meetings have been held with local community councils and an interactive online consultation event has taken place.

A second online consultation event will be held between 3pm and 6pm on Wednesday May 19.

It is accessible via www.fairwaysconsultation.co.uk and will provide an opportunity to

find out how the plans have evolved based on local and consultee feedback.

The period for comments will remain open until June 4.

Developer welcomes ‘valuable’ feedback

Allan Rae, land director, at Kirkwood Homes Ltd, said: “I’d like to thank all those that have taken the time to provide feedback during our first round of online consultation.

“Those valuable comments, along with our technical assessments will help inform the

finalisation of the proposals.

“We look forward to additional feedback and importantly engaging with members of the public at our second online consultation event on Wednesday May 19.”

Response less than positive

The proposals have not been welcomed by local residents to date.

Mark Lindley-Highfield, chairman of Slackbuie Community Council, previously outlined the group’s objections.

He said: “Residents are very concerned.

“A development like this will have an impact on infrastructure, such as roads, and create a flooding issue. There will also be a loss of green space.”

Highland Council planners recommended that no future development should take place on the land during consultation for the forthcoming Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan last year.