Ardnamurchan Lighthouse to remain closed to the public for several weeks as major improvement works get underway

A Lochaber lighthouse is to remain closed to the public for several weeks as major improvement works get underway.

Highland contractors TSL Contractors Ltd have commenced ground works at community-owned Ardnamurchan Lighthouse to make the site’s infrastructure more resilient and more accessible.

The full programme of works includes improvements to the condition of the site’s much-loved heritage foghorn and viewing platform as well as resurfacing of parking areas; better provisions for EV drivers and cyclists; the creation of more accessible footpaths and a new scenic seating area designed by landscape architect David Graham of Craignish Design Ltd.

Chairman of Highland Council’s Community and Place Committee, councillor Allan Henderson, said: “We are delighted to have been able to support this excellent community-owned visitor attraction by supporting the Highland Coastal Communities Fund (HCCF) application and easing the Economic Development Burden to allow funding from Scottish Land Fund (SLF).

“This is the type of attraction that helps spread tourists across the area and they get a chance to visit one of our most fragile rural areas.”

A partial reopening of the lighthouse complex is expected in June 2021 – but guests are strongly advised to check the Trust’s website and Facebook page for updates before planning a visit.

The project was funded from Archaeology Scotland, the Highland Coastal Communities Fund, the Highland Council, the Scottish Land Fund and VisitScotland’s Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Project Manager Stephanie Cope added: “After a tricky first year under community ownership, I’m unbelievably excited to watch plans for outdoor areas of this site unfold. The lighthouse complex is rightly beloved by local people, and our proposals were mandated by them. We have a lot of work still to do – but I can’t wait to see this site looking its best, delivering maximum benefit to our remote rural community and welcoming guests of all abilities for a terrific west-coast experience.”