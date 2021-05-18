VIDEO: Film charts six-year multi-million-pound heritage project in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A video charting a multi-million-pound heritage project in Inverness has been released.

Academy Street has been restored over the last six years, with buildings renovated and brought back into use and stonework lovingly spruced up.

Now Inverness Townscape Heritage Project (ITHP) has released a film showing how the scheme was completed, allowing people to fully appreciate the transformation.

Project has had ‘positive impact’ on Academy Street and beyond

Councillor Jimmy Gray, chairman of the Inverness Townscape Heritage Project, said it was a joy to see Academy Street restored to its former glory.

He said: “I regret that we’ve come to the end of the Inverness Townscape Heritage Project but I am pleased that the project has delivered such a positive impact on Academy Street and beyond.

“Walking down Academy Street now, it’s great to see so many wonderful buildings, such as the Rose Street Foundry and Blackfriars, brought back to life.”

More than £1m was invested by ITHP towards the cost of restoration works of Rose Street Foundry, at 96 Academy Street.

Three historic mosaics were restored to the roof of property, depicting the city’s history of engineering and construction, as extensive renovation works were carried out on the building’s internals.

Across the street, Blackfriars underwent a complete transformation into a high-quality pub complete with boutique letting rooms.

The works were made possible following a £1.36 million investment; £422,606 of which came from ITHP.

Stonework repairs were also carried out on the facade of the Inverness Victorian Market as repairs were carried out on 21-25 Academy Street.

Local businesses were also provided grants to reinstate their traditional signage as part of The Shopfront Scheme.

The project was supported by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) via the Inverness City Heritage Trust (ICHT), and The Highland Council.

Returning a “a sense of heritage and pride to Academy Street”

More than 2,000 people attended nearly 70 talks and events held by ITHP as part of the scheme, learning about traditional building skills and heritage.

Mr Gray added: “The programme of talks and events shared some wonderful stories from Inverness’ past – from Burnetts’ Bakery to sessions on architecture, geology, transport and traditional music. Informative session on traditional building maintenance and specialist skills will also help owners and occupiers look after their buildings for years to come.

“Importantly, the project also included an employability programme to provide support to the unemployed to help them get into work, as well as providing training for apprentices and creating jobs.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the project for helping us return a sense of heritage and pride to Academy Street.

“We would have liked to mark the end of the project with a celebration in person, but I hope this video makes viewers excited to return to Academy Street and I wish all of its businesses the very best as they begin to reopen.”

To find out more about the Digital Heritage Trail, visit www.academystreet.org