New tenants move in as phase one of Skye housing development draws to a close

The first tenants of a £4.6million housing development in Skye are settling in.

Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association have welcomed their first occupants to Murray Court in Portree following the completion of 16 new dwellings.

The properties are the first phase of the project, with the second – 12 more homes – due to be finished next month.

The development has been named in memory of the late David and Ishbel Murray who formally owned and operated a nearby sawmill.

Portree and Braes Community Council have also sponsored the planting of two cherry trees which will be planted at the entrance in honour of the couple.

Audrey Sinclair, chairwoman of the housing association, said she was thrilled to be able to welcome their first tenants to their new homes.

She said: “We are delighted that these much-needed homes have been completed and occupied and we look forward to the completion of the final 12 properties in phase two by the end of June 2021.

“We have invested £4.6million in this project and we would like to thank most sincerely the Scottish Government for their grant support and the Triodos Bank who continue to provide loan finance for our housing investment programme.”

Local builders James MacQueen Building Contractors completed the mix of one and two-bed properties which are a mix of flats and cottage flats.