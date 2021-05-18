Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man taken to hospital following A96 crash between car and lorry

By Craig Munro
May 18, 2021, 5:50 pm Updated: May 18, 2021, 8:41 pm
© SYSTEMRosyth gas leak
The incident happened at Auldearn.

A man was taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Emergency services attended the scene close to the village of Auldearn, after being called around 5pm on Tuesday.

Police closed the road in both directions.

Several Stagecoach Bluebird services were affected by the incident and will be diverted via the A940 and A939, which resulted in delays of around 30 minutes.

However, the services have now returned to normal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5pm, emergency services were called to the A96 near Auldearn following a report of a road crash involving a car and a lorry.

“One man has been conveyed to hospital for treatment and the road remains closed in both directions.”