Man taken to hospital following A96 crash between car and lorry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man was taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Emergency services attended the scene close to the village of Auldearn, after being called around 5pm on Tuesday.

Police closed the road in both directions.

❗ CLEAR⌚18.14#A96#A96 has reopened in both directions at Auldearn following an RTC All lanes now running ✅#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 18, 2021

Several Stagecoach Bluebird services were affected by the incident and will be diverted via the A940 and A939, which resulted in delays of around 30 minutes.

However, the services have now returned to normal.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to an RTI outside of Auldearn 10 services will be diverted via A940 & A939 (Forres-Ferness-Nairn) in both direction. Delays of around 30mins are expected. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) May 18, 2021

A police spokesman said: “Around 5pm, emergency services were called to the A96 near Auldearn following a report of a road crash involving a car and a lorry.

“One man has been conveyed to hospital for treatment and the road remains closed in both directions.”