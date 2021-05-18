Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Man arrested after £14.5k of cannabis seized by police in Inverness

By Craig Munro
May 18, 2021, 7:40 pm Updated: May 18, 2021, 7:50 pm
© Supplied by Google MapsPolice recovered a large quantity of cannabis after a car was stopped in Inverness yesterday.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug and road offences after police recovered £14,500 of cannabis in Inverness.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Quayside Court in the city at 3.30pm on Monday, where they recovered “a large quantity” of the Class B drug.

They later searched a property on Dell Road, and discovered a further quantity of cannabis there.

The estimated street value of the total haul is £14,500.

The 37-year-old man was due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We are committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in the Highlands and Islands.

“Members of the public have a vital role in reporting information to us and I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns about drug related activity in their community to contact police on 101.”