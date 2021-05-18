Man arrested after £14.5k of cannabis seized by police in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug and road offences after police recovered £14,500 of cannabis in Inverness.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Quayside Court in the city at 3.30pm on Monday, where they recovered “a large quantity” of the Class B drug.

They later searched a property on Dell Road, and discovered a further quantity of cannabis there.

The estimated street value of the total haul is £14,500.

The 37-year-old man was due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We are committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in the Highlands and Islands.

“Members of the public have a vital role in reporting information to us and I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns about drug related activity in their community to contact police on 101.”