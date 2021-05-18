Man arrested after £14.5k of cannabis seized by police in Inverness

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug and road offences after police recovered £14,500 of cannabis in Inverness.
Officers stopped a vehicle on Quayside Court in the city at 3.30pm on Monday, where they recovered “a large quantity” of the Class B drug.
They later searched a property on Dell Road, and discovered a further quantity of cannabis there.
The estimated street value of the total haul is £14,500.
The 37-year-old man was due to appear in Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We are committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in the Highlands and Islands.
“Members of the public have a vital role in reporting information to us and I would urge anyone who has any information or concerns about drug related activity in their community to contact police on 101.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe