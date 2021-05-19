Teen girl scarred for life after being slashed across face by kitchen knife in vicious Dingwall attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman who slashed a teenage girl across the face with a kitchen knife in a “drug-fuelled” rage has been warned she faces being locked up for the horrifying attack.

Kaitlin Moth, 19, of Macrae Crescent, Dingwall, wept in the dock as she was told custody was “a real possibility” after scarring her 18-year-old victim for life.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Moth attacked the girl on October 21 last year after spending the day drinking with pals at a house in Bruce Avenue, Dingwall.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said Moth phoned her victim and the two “were throwing all sorts of threats at each other”.

He said the 18-year-old eventually turned up at the property and was confronted by Moth, who had a kitchen knife.

Mr Weir said: “There was an altercation, the two females were on the ground for a few minutes and Moth slashed the other with the knife.

“She had a 2cm wound running from the left side of her nose down to her upper lip and the second was 5cm in length, starting from the left corner of the mouth and running down towards the angle of the jaw.

“She received nine stitches and will likely need more.”

Just two months before the October incident, Moth terrified another girl in a sustained attack at her home.

Mr Weir said the August 16 incident occurred after Moth had been drinking in Invergordon.

He said she got a taxi to Alness and then on to a house in Dingwall’s Cnoc Place after making Snapchat threats towards a 23-year-old woman who lived there.

“There was banging and shouting at the front door and the occupant phoned the police. Moth entered the house and accused the girl of sleeping with her boyfriend,” Mr Weird said.

“She was then dragged by the hair through the property and outside into the garden. Her head caught either the door or the step while being dragged causing a significant wound to her head.

“She was screaming: ‘please help’ before she ran to her neighbours.”

When the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court Moth admitted an assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and an assault to injury.

Sheriff Gary Aitken, who deferred sentence until June 23 for a background report, told the first offender: “With some hesitation, I will allow bail to continue and also call for a restriction of liberty order assessment. It would mean you would have to have an electronic tag and remain indoors during certain hours.

“But you should be under no illusions, these are exceptionally serious charges and a custodial sentence is a real possibility,” the Sheriff added.

Defence solicitor Greg Cunningham told the court: “This is a different girl today than the one who committed these offences. They were all drug-fuelled but she is now drug-free after multi-agency support.”

Sheriff Aitken remarked: “Shame she didn’t do that before she scarred a girl for life.”