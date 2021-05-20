Funding available to Highland projects promoting the great outdoors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Community groups are being encouraged to apply for funding to help encourage Highlanders to embrace the great outdoors.

High Life Highland (HLH), a key member of the Highland Green Health Partnership, is supporting local projects focused on improving peoples’ wellbeing by engaging with nature.

The grants will support small-scale activities outdoors.

Groups have until Monday, June 7 to apply for funding through the partnership.

Toni Clark, HLH green health projects officer said: “We are looking to raise the interest of groups both large and small who are looking for support to provide opportunities to raise awareness of the health benefits of being out of doors.”

At the height of the pandemic, the partnership supported community resilience groups to provide activity packs to families and households. The packs contained ideas and resources to encourage a closer connection to nature while at home.

A further 22 community groups were funded to put on wide range of outdoor focused activities for all ages and abilities.

The project is funded by Highland and Cairngorms Leader Local Area Groups.

Mr Clark added: “This funding package is particularly welcome and will help establish positive connections between individuals and groups, helping to reduce some of the inequalities in our communities. We are looking forward to seeing applications from across the Highlands.”