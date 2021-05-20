Summer of play planned for Highland children and young people

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A summer of fun is being planned for children and young people across the north to help improve connectivity.

Highland Council is collaborating with school and agency partners to deliver a programme of activities during the summer.

Work to identify priority children and young people who will benefit most from the programme is currently under way as part of efforts to build and sustain improved wellbeing.

It follows a £20million investment from the Scottish Government to support a ‘summer of play’ across Scotland to support the country’s recovery from Covid-19.

Build and sustain student wellbeing

Chairman of the education committee John Finlayson said: “Covid-19 has impacted on important milestones for socialisation and wellbeing for many of our children and young people.

“Therefore, this work by council officers in conjunction with our many partners to plan for activities for pupils over the summer will go a long way to help build and sustain improved wellbeing during this time and in preparation for the new school session.”

Officers will also work with partners such as Eden Court, Youth Highland, Health and Life Sciences Centre UHI and Cala to support them to provide inclusive outdoor summer activities for priority children and young people at venues across the region.