Friday, May 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police appeal after pensioner punched in the face in Alness

By Donna MacAllister
May 21, 2021, 12:52 pm Updated: May 21, 2021, 3:23 pm
© Steve MacDougall / DCT Mediapensioner punched in Alness

Police are hunting for a man after a pensioner was punched in the face in Alness.

The 67-year-old was attacked in the Coulpark area of the town at about 8.20pm on Saturday, May 15.

The culprit is believed to be in his 30s.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking for information in relation to an assault where a 67-year-old man was punched to the face by a male in his early 30s in the Coulpark area of Alness at about 8:20pm on Saturday May 15.

“Anyone with any information is urged to come forward.”

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

More from the Press and Journal