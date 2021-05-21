Police appeal after pensioner punched in the face in Alness

Police are hunting for a man after a pensioner was punched in the face in Alness.
The 67-year-old was attacked in the Coulpark area of the town at about 8.20pm on Saturday, May 15.
The culprit is believed to be in his 30s.
A police spokesman said: “We are looking for information in relation to an assault where a 67-year-old man was punched to the face by a male in his early 30s in the Coulpark area of Alness at about 8:20pm on Saturday May 15.
“Anyone with any information is urged to come forward.”
Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
