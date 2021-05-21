Saturday, May 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business back to usual as power at Lochaber restored

By Michelle Henderson
May 21, 2021, 3:03 pm Updated: May 21, 2021, 6:50 pm
Lochaber Leisure Centre is among the premises experiencing a loss of power.

Power has been restored to all homes and businesses affected by a blackout in Lochaber on Friday afternoon.

A total of 43 customers in five PH33 postcode areas experienced a power cut due to a fault on the line earlier today.

Lochaber Leisure Centre in Fort William was also forced to close doors to the public after the blackout shortly before 2pm.

However, taking to social media operators High Life Highland (HLH) have now confirmed that power has been restored and business is back to usual.

They said: “Great news. Our power has been restored and we are back running as usual!”