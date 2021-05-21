Lochaber Leisure Centre closes due to power cut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Households and businesses in Lochaber are experiencing a power cut due to a fault on the line.

Lochaber Leisure Centre in Fort William has closed its doors to the public after experiencing a blackout shortly before 2pm.

A total of 43 customers are currently without power in five PH33 postcode areas as engineers work to repair the fault.

Taking to social media operators High Life Highland (HLH) warned of potential cancellations.

They wrote: “Unfortunately we are currently experiencing a temporary power cut. Please be aware that session may be cancelled and we will be posting announcements here on our Facebook page.

“Engineers are currently on site fixing the problem and we are hopeful we will be back up and running at 5pm at the latest.”

💥💥Customer Announcement 💥💥Unfortunately we are currently experiencing a temporary power cut. Please be aware that… Posted by Lochaber Leisure Centre on Friday, May 21, 2021

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks (SSEN), the main energy provider for the region, confirmed a power outage was affecting households in the area after a cable came down.

Engineers are hopeful to have the power restored by 5pm.

A SSEN spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”