Police warning after Inverness primary school pupil reportedly approached by ‘suspicious’ man in 60s

Police have advised parents in the Inverness area to speak to their children about talking to strangers, after a primary school pupil was reported to have been approached by a “suspicious” man earlier this week.

Officers say they have been made aware of an incident that took place on Monday, involving a man in his 60s and a schoolchild.

Other local schools have been made aware of the situation.

‘Speak to children about dangers’

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Inverness have been made aware of an incident on Monday, 17 May, where a primary school child was reportedly approached by a suspicious man in his 60s.

“Inquiries into the matter are at a very early stage, however schools in the area have been made aware of the concerns.

“We’d encourage local parents to make sure they have spoken to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.

“If anyone has any information about this or any similar incidents in Inverness, please call 101 quoting incident number 0826 of 21 May.”